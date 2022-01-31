BELLWOOD — The Curwensville girls basketball team was toppled by Bellwood-Antis 60-22 on Monday night.
The Lady Tide were led by Alyssa Bakaysa’s eight points.
Curwensville fell to 4-10 overall and 3-7 in the ICC. The Lady Tide travel to Juniata Valley on Thursday.
Curwensville—22
Bakaysa 3 2-2 8, Henry 1 0-0 3, Guiher 0 2-2 2, Pentz 1 0-0 3, K. Freyer 2 0-0 4, Weber 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Carfley 0 0-0 0, Butler 0 0-0 0, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Price 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 4-4 22.
Bellwood-Antis—60
McCaulsky 6 0-0 15, McCracken 9 0-0 22, Worthing 6 0-0 12, Partner 2 2-2 7, Watters 0 0-0 0, Hammond 0 1-2 1, Quick 0 0-0 0, Waite 0 0-0 0, Hess 0 0-0 0, Clapper 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 3-4 60.
Three-pointers: Henry, Pentz. McCaulsky 3, McCracken 4, Partner, Clapper.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 6 11 0 5—22
Bellwood 18 15 14 13—60