CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council’s Fire Department Committee Chairman Keith Simcox reported on the recent activities of Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.
“January was a busy month for the company,” Simcox said.
Last month, the company’s personnel and equipment responded to nine structure fires –three of those were working fires, and one vehicle fire.
The company also answered nine calls for medical assists.
Personnel and equipment were present at six vehicle accidents, one with entrapment. The company also participated in two transfer assignments, two calls for trees down, and one call each for an automatic fire and carbon monoxide alarms.
It also participated in a controlled burn.