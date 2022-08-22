CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team went 1-1 Monday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course, topping Brookville by five strokes (226-231), and falling to DuBois Central Catholic by a 204-226 decision.
Brookville’s Killan Radel shot the low round of the day, carding a 43.
DCC’s Tristan Sedor (44) and Trenton Miller (47) were right behind Radel.
Zach Peters and Ayden Sutika led the Golden Tide, each shooting 55. Davis Fleming and Connor Howell carded 58s for Curwensville, which fell to 1-2 on the season.
The Golden Tide are back in action Thursday, playing host to Bellwood-Antis and McConnellsburg.
DuBois Central Catholic—204
Tristan Sedor 44, Trenton Miller 47, Aiden Snowberger 55, Jack Roy 58. Others: Peyton Suplizio 60, Devon Suplizio 70.
Curwensville—226
Zach Peters 55, Ayden Sutika 55, Davis Fleming 58, Connor Howell 58. Others: Kaceton Ciamacco 62, Landon Bailor 63.
Brookville—231
Killian Radel 43, Burke Fleming 58, Logan Girt 60, Holden Shaffer 70.