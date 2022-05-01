ALEXANDRIA — Jake Mullins pitched a complete game shutout on Saturday afternoon in a 4-0 victory over Juniata Valley.
The Tide’s lone loss of the season came courtesy of the Hornets.
Mullins allowed just three hits and two walks, while striking out seven to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Shane Sunderlin had two RBIs and a double, while Thad Butler had two RBIs and scored a run.
Curwensville improved to 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the Inter County Conference. The Tide host Bellwood-Antis today.
Curwensville—4
Mullins p 3210, Butler ss 3112, Sunderlin 1b 3012, Hoover c 2000, Rowles rf 3000, Sutika 3b 3010, Lee 2b 3000, Kunkle dh 2100, C. Fegert cf 3000, McGarry lf 0000. Totals: 25-4-4-4.
Juniata Valley—0
Morningstar cf 4000, Johnson ss 3010, Wilson c 2000, Edwards 1b-p 1000, Sodmont 2b 3010, Allison 1b-p 2000, Miller rf 3010, Dick dh 1000, Beck dh 1000, Soder dh 1000, Couch 3b 3000, Deihl lf 0000. Totals: 24-0-3-0.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 000 220 0—4 4 2
Juniata Valley 000 000 0—0 3 1
Errors—Sutika 2. Johnson. LOB—Curwensville 3, Juniata Valley 7. DP—Curwensville 1. 2B—Sunderlin. Johnson. SAC—Edwards. HBP—Hoover and Kunkle (by Allison). Wilson (by Mullins). SB—Johnson, Edwards. CS—Mullins (by Wilson).
Pitching
Curwensville: Mullins—7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
Juniata Valley: Allison—6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 14 SO. Edwards—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Mullins (4-1). LP—Allison.