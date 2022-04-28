CURWENSVILLE — For the second time in two weeks, Curwensville’s Jayson Rowles got it done on the mound against Glendale, this time earning a one-hit shutout in a 15-0 victory on Thursday.
The game lasted just three innings after the Tide scored 13 in the bottom of the third to invoke the Mercy Rule.
Shane Sunderlin had three RBIs for the Tide, while Jake Mullins, Ayden Sutika and Logan Kunkle each knocked in two runs.
Tannor Holes had the lone hit for the Vikings.
Landen McGarvey took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on six hits and six walks.
Glendale dropped to 0-10 overall, 0-8 in the Inter County Conference and 0-6 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Curwensville improved to 6-1 overall, 5-1 in the ICC and 4-0 in the MVL. The Tide host Brockway today.
Glendale—0
Holes ss-p 2010, Potutschnig 3b-ss 1000, Misiura 1b 1000, Davis cf 1000, Ruffaner c 1000, McGarvey p-3b 1000, Lukehart lf 1000, Visnofsky rf 1000, Sutton 2b 1000, Gallaher 2b 0000. Totals: 10-0-1-0.
Curwensville—15
Mullins ss 3112, Butler lf 3101, Sunderlin 1b 3113, Hoover c 2110, Rowles p 1110, Lee 2b 1201, Sutika 3b 2212, Kunkle dh 1202, C. Fegert cf 2311, N. Fegert cr 0100, McGarry rf 0000. Totals: 18-15-6-12.
Score by Innings
Glendale 00 0— 0 1 5
Curwensville 02(13)—15 6 0
Errors—Sutton, Holes, Visnofsky, Gallaher, McGarvey. LOB—Glendale 1, Curwensville 4. 2B—Hoover. SAC—Kunkle. HBP—Kunkle. SB—Holes. Hoover, C. Fegert, Mullins 2, Sunderlin, Kunkle.
Pitching
Glendale: McGarvey—2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 2 SO. Holes—1/3 IP, 0 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO.
Curwensville: Rowles—3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Rowles (2-0). LP—McGarvey (0-3).