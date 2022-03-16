CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council awarded a bid to remove an existing Irvin Park pavilion No. 2 and construct a new one.
A proposal from D. L. Anthony Contracting, Curwensville, was accepted. The company’s bid was the low offer at $71,466.
One other bid for the complete project and one for demolition only were opened.
Council’s park committee Chairwoman Harriet Carfley reported $25,000 was included in the current year’s budget for the pavilion project.
“We hoped to use American Rescue Plan funds to make up the difference, but that’s a lot of rescue funds.”
Keith Simcox, who served as the committee’s chairperson in 2021 said the figure from the successful bidder was very similar to those received last year for the work. Council rejected those bids because they were too costly.
Council had originally discussed demolishing and reconstructing both pavilions No. 1 and 2 but revised plans because members believed the project would exceed the funds budgeted for the work.
Carfley reported at a recent meeting that, when an examination was conducted last year of both structures, the contractor said at that time he believed pavilion No. 2 was less structurally sound.
She recommended council seek bids to rebuild pavilion No. 2 first. Carfley estimated with concrete and electrical work and labor, the amount would exceed the financial threshold required by the state for municipalities to advertise for bids.
Council said previously it plans to seek a grant from either the state Department of Community and Economic Development or the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to upgrade pavilion No. 1.
In other park-related matters, council approved purchasing 60 four-foot-by-two-foot-by 16-inch stones to be placed around the park’s perimeter adjacent to the parking area. The stones, at a cost of $10,500 from Russell Stone Products, Curwensville, would eliminate the existing wooden posts there which council said are rotted allowing them to be removed so vehicles could drive into the park.
“These can’t be moved or taken out. The park will be more secure. We are hoping to have them installed by May which is the 100th anniversary of the park,” Carfley said. The purchase is included in the current year’s budget.
Council also authorized spending almost $851 to add new signage at the park. The signs emblazoned with the park’s rules will be placed at the pavilions and the inclusive playground.