CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s Breck Finn had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs in Saturday’s District 5 12U Little League All-Star game against Mo Valley, but it was his defensive play late in the game that proved to be the pivotal moment at William Beyer Field.
Finn, who was playing shortstop, charged a ball that went off relief pitcher Caleb Proud’s glove, scooped it up behind the mound and fired to first base to get Mo Valley’s Jacob Tarbay out by half a step to end the game and send Curwensville to a 7-6 victory.
“Caleb was up for the moment and Breck — he’s been doing it all year,” Curwensville head coach Shawn Passmore said. “He is one of the best ball players I’ve seen in this area in a long time.”
Mo Valley, which had rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth and had the bases loaded, was eliminated from the tournament.
“This is a resilient bunch,” Mo Valley head coach Aaron Reifer said. “They stayed with it. They were hitting the ball, but Curwensville was making the plays. We had a slow start on the mound. They jumped up big (6-0) on us and we just didn’t have enough firepower until the last inning.”
Finn gave Curwensville a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when he took a 1-0 pitch from Cash Reifer and belted it over the center field fence. Peyton Perks, who had drawn a walk off Reifer, scored on the Finn big fly.
Dean Swatsworth doubled with two out in the inning and Sutton Bilger followed with a single to put runners on the corners, but Reifer got out of the jam when he picked Swatsworth off third. Mo Valley catcher Brady Mihalko also made a big defensive play when he caught Kael McGary trying to move to third on a wild pitch just before Finn’s home run.
Curwensville tacked on four more runs in the second inning, despite getting just one hit in the frame.
Reifer issued walks to Proud and Dylan Wall around a strikeout, then walked McGary to load the bases and prompt a pitching change.
Bo Washell relieved Reifer and got Perks to ground the ball into what looked like a fielder’s choice at second, but an error allowed all runners to be safe. Proud scored on the play.
Finn followed with an RBI groundout to make it 4-0 and Hunter Passmore delivered a clutch two-out hit when he singled in two runs to boost the Curwensville lead to 6-0.
“That was big when (Hunter) hit that ball up the middle,” Coach Passmore said. “He’s been struggling a little bit, but he came through in the clutch when we needed him to.”
Washell got out of the inning with a comebacker and was lights out from there.
He retired 10 of the final 11 Curwensville batters he faced, striking out eight of the final nine, to give Mo Valley a chance to rally.
“Hats off to Bo. He threw an excellent game,” Coach Passmore said.
“Bo’s definitely the man,” Coach Reifer said. “I probably made a mistake by not starting him. But who knew he’d come out and do that? He was definitely lights out. If we had tied that up in the sixth, I have no doubt we would have won that game because Bo wasn’t giving up much.”
Meanwhile, Wall was tossing a gem for Curwensville.
He allowed no runs on just one hit through the first three innings before Washell got to him with a solo home run with one out in the fourth.
Reifer added a triple in the frame, but was left stranded on third as Wall worked out of trouble.
Curwensville added what turned out to be a gigantic run in the bottom of the fifth when Finn led off with a single off Washell and worked his way around the bases on wild pitches. Washell struck out the side, but not before the third wild pitch of the frame allowed Finn to score.
That seventh run ended up being the game winner as Mo Valley solved Wall in the sixth, putting together a big rally.
Mihalko led off with an infield single, just beating the throw to first. Washell followed with a walk before Stephen Vigilante moved both runners up with a groundout to second.
Reifer delivered an RBI single to plate Mihalko, and Harrison Snyder was hit by a Wall pitch to load the bases and end the Curwensville righty’s day on the mound.
Wall tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and walking two, while also striking out four. He ended up giving up five runs, but had only allowed one through the first five frames.
“There aren’t words that I can come up with to say what he did on the mound today,” Coach Passmore said of Wall. “I’m super proud of that boy. He did a heck of a job.”
Proud relieved Wall on the mound and gave up consecutive singles as Trey Washell knocked in Bo Washell with a base hit and Evan Krause came up with a clutch 2-run single on a full count to make it 7-5.
Proud got Logan Clark to ground out to first for the second out of the inning, but Trey Washell scored on the play to make it a one-run game.
That’s when Finn was able to come up with the defensive play of the game after Tarbay had fouled off three pitches before hitting a comebacker to the left of the mound that Proud knocked down.
“Breck Finn ... that kid is the real deal,” Coach Reifer said. “He beat us with that hustle play at the end. Most shortstops don’t get to that ball behind the pitcher. That kids hustled and he’s a great kid and I’m happy for him.”
Reifer and Trey Washell each had two hits for Mo Valley, which had seven in the game. Bo Washell scored two runs.
Finn led Curwensville with two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Perks also scored two runs.
With the win, Curwensville advances in the loser’s bracket, traveling to Bellefonte today.
The winner of that game will play again Thursday, facing off against the loser of Tuesday’s winner’s bracket final between Bald Eagle Area and State College.
Mo Valley—6
Mihalko c 3110, B. Washell ss-p 2211, Tekely 1b 2000, Vigilante ph 1000, Reifer p-3b-lf 3121, Snyder 3b-ss 2100, T. Washell cf 3121, Holes rf 1000, E. Krause 3b-rf 2012, Keith lf 1000, Clark 3b 1001, Tarbay 2b 2000, N. Krause ph 1000. Totals: 24-6-7-6.
Curwensville—7
McGary lf 1110, Pentz rf 1000, Perks 3b 2201, Finn ss 3223, Passmore 1b 3012, D. Swatsworth rf-cf 2010, L. Swatsworth rf 1000, Bilger c 3010, Proud cf-p 1100, Dimmick 2b 1000, Dixon lf 1000, Wall p-lf 1100. Totals: 20-7-6-6.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 000 105—6 7 1
Curwensville 240 01x—7 6 3
LOB—Mo Valley 3, Curwensville 2. 2B—D. Swatsworth. 3B—Reifer. HR—B. Washell (solo, 4th); Finn (1 on, 1st). SB—Reifer. CS—McGary (by Mihalko). WP—Reifer 2, B. Washell 3.
Pitching
Mo Valley: Reifer—1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; B. Washell—3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO.
Curwensville: Wall—5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Proud—2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Wall. LP—Reifer. Save—Proud.
Time—1:37.