Curtis Jacobs’ athleticism earned him national attention on the recruiting trail.
He was viewed as one of the top 2020 recruits in Maryland, and the 6-1, 227-pound Jacobs began to deliver on that promise during his second season with the Penn State last year.
A linebacker and wideout at McDonogh, Jacobs became an impact outside linebacker for the Nittany Lions. He tallied 61 tackles, seven tackles for loss (three sacks) and an interception. Jacobs also caught a 18-yard pass on a fake punt.
Some of his most productive efforts occurred against Penn State’s top opponents. The speedy Jacobs notched a pair of tackles for loss at Iowa, seven tackles and two tackles for loss at Ohio State, eight tackles and a tackle for loss at Michigan State and 10 tackles and a sack in the Lions’ Outback Bowl loss to Arkansas.
He will be the leader of PSU’s linebacker room in 2022. But how will the Lions replace the production of leading tackler Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith, the latter of fourth-round pick of Carolina in the recent NFL draft?
First-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who is also the Lions’ linebackers coach, has yet to declare a winner in the middle linebacker competition between Tyler Elsdon and Kobe King.
Elsdon, a North Schuylkill grad in his third season, has a slight experience edge over King, the twin brother of Penn State corner Kalen King. But the 6-1, 242-pound King, a redshirt freshman, has impressive size and it may be difficult keeping him off the field.
Converted safety Jonathan Sutherland, now in his sixth season, appears to have the inside track at the other outside linebacker spot. A three-time captain and a key special teams performer, Sutherland’s chief competition may be second-year Lion Jamari Buddin.
True freshmen Abdul Carter and Keon Wylie are set to begin practicing in August and could make a depth chart move at some point in the fall.