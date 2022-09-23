CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP 62,
WEST BRANCH 52
Score by Quarters
Conemaugh;21;14;13;14;—;62
West Branch;7;13;12;20;—;52
First Quarter
CT—Thor O'Ship 5 run, (kick blocked), 9:52.
CT—Jon Updyke 53 pass from Tanner Shirley, (Updyke pass from Shirley), 7:21.
WB—Tyler Biggans 10 run, (Emma Bucha kick), 4:23.
CT—Ethan Black 45 pass from Shirley, (Kyler Maury kick), 3:31.
Second Quarter
WB—Biggans 14 run, (Bucha kick), 10:19.
CT—Updyke 61 kick return, (Maury kick), 10:08.
CT—Black 37 pass from Shirley, (Maury kick), 1:52.
WB—Kolesar 26 pass from Biggans, (kick blocked), 0:10.
Third Quarter
WB—Tyler Biggans 3 run, (run failed), 5:11.
CT—Black 54 pass from Shirley, (kick failed), 4:11.
WB—Wyatt Schwiderske 1 run, (pass failed), 0:19.
CT—Black 55 kick return, (Maury kick), 0:08.
Fourth Quarter
WB—Biggans 1 run, (run failed), 6:13.
CT—Updyke 50 run, (kick failed), 6:01.
WB—John Stavola 30 catch from Biggans, (Biggans run), 4:13.
CT—Black 29 pass from Shirley, (Shirley run), 2:24.
WB—Kolesar 30 pass from Biggans, (run failed), 1:12.
___
;CT;WB
First downs;17;32
Rushes-yards;10-123;65-376
Comp-Att-Int;14-20-0;9-16-2
Passing Yards;366;126
Total Plays-Yards;30-489;81-502
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0
Punts;0-0;1-35
Penalties-Yards;8-91;5-45
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Conemaugh Township—Tanner Shirley 3-62, Jon Updyke 3-58, Thor O'Ship 2-7, Team 1-(-1), Ethan Black 1-(-3).
West Branch—Tyler Biggans 37-220, Wyatt Schwiderske 26-146, John Stavola 2-10.
PASSING
Conemaugh Township—Tanner Shirley 14-of-20, 366 yds., 4 TD, 0 INT.
West Branch—Tyler Biggans 9-of-16, 126 yds., 3 TD, 2 INT.
RECEIVING
Conemaugh Township—Ethan Black 7-261, Jon Updyke 6-99, Kyler Maury 1-6.
West Branch—Kyle Kolesar 5-82, John Stavola 2-32, Azadio Vargas 1-5, Wyatt Schwiderske 1-5.
INTERCEPTIONS
Conemaugh Township—Tanner Shirley, Ethan Black.
West Branch—None.