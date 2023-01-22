The Clearfield Alliance Christian School toppled Johnstown Christian 49-39 on Friday night.
Richard Passmore led the Crusaders with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Remington Crawford added 12 points and four rebounds.
Clearfield Alliance—49
Passmore 6 1-4 13, Crawford 6 0-0 12, B. Michael 2 4-6 8, Blowers 2 0-0 4, N. Michael 2 0-1 4, Ramkasky 4 0-0 8, Shaw 0 0-0 0, Manno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 5-11 49.
Johnstown Christian—39
Yoder 4 0-0 9, Williams 1 0-0 2, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Riberic 1 0-0 2, Ja. Taylor 2 0-0 4, Je. Taylor 10 0-2 22. Totals: 18 0-2 39.
Three-pointers: Je. Taylor 2.
Score by Quarters
CACS 14 14 16 5—49
Jtwn Christian 16 9 10 4—39