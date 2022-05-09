LOYSBURG — The West Branch track and field team participated in the Inter County Conference championships at Northern Bedford High School on Monday.
The Warriors had a winner in their 3200-meter relay team, which consisted of John Stavola, Noah Ryder, Jacob Alexander and Sage Carr. They crossed the line first in a time of 8:42.12.
That secured them ICC all-star status in the event.
The 1600-meter boys relay of Stavola, Ryder, Joel Evans and Carr were third in a time of 3:46.30.
Carr also placed third in the 400-meter dash, while Stavola was third in the 800-meter run.
Shae Bainey took fourth in the 110-meter hurdles. Ryder was fifth in the 1600-meter run, while Evans was fifth in the high jump.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Warriors had a champion in the javelin with Marley Croyle. Croyle threw for a distance of 112-4 and secured herself all-star status in the event. She also finished fifth in the pole vault.
The Lady Warrior was also named outstanding thrower.
Katrina Cowder was second in the discus, while Vesta Brickley was third in the discus and fourth in the shot put.