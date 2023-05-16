ALTOONA — West Branch’s Marley Croyle finished fourth in the javelin at the 2023 District 6 Class 2A Track and Field Championships on Tuesday at Mansion Park in Altoona.
Croyle threw 115 feet, 01 inches, just over one foot under the third place throw of Bald Eagle Area’s Abigail Hoover.
Juniata Valley’s Alayna Luther won the event with a heave of 119-02. Bellwood-Antis’ Chelsea McCaulskey was second.
West Branch’s Sage Carr also qualified for today’s finals in the boys’ 400-meter dash with a school record run.
The Warriors’ 1600-meter relay team of Carr, Joel Evans, Noah Ryder and John Stavola made the finals with their school-record run of 3:33.01, which qualified them second behind Central Cambria.
Both of those events will take place this afternoon when the meet resumes at 3 p.m.