Clearfield County Commissioners are hoping to avoid a situation in the county similar to last week’s bridge collapse at Pittsburgh.
At the Clearfield County Commissioners’ work session Tuesday, Commissioner Dave Glass reported the county is polling its municipalities about infrastructure needs to create a list of priority projects.
Glass reported municipalities are encouraged to fill out an online survey noting its pressing needs in regards to bridges, wastewater and water.
“We want to get a picture of what the county looks like. That way, any money the county may receive we can prioritize projects. In light of what happened in Pittsburgh, we can’t be complacent,” he said.
To date 12 municipalities have completed the questionnaire. “We need the municipalities to cooperate and get us the information we need,” Glass said.
Traditionally Clearfield County has taken a reactive approach to infrastructure projects and Glass said he hopes municipalities would take advantage of the plan to control infrastructure issues rather than react to them.
“This has been an attempt to get ahead of the situation and see where the projects will be rather than having infrastructure fail,” Glass said.