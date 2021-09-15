To count down the days until Penguins training camp, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette beat writers Matt Vensel and Mike DeFabo will dive into a new topic each day until the first puck rattles the plexiglass at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Today, we will continue the 10-part series with a look at their right wingers.
Set aside a few minutes to pull up all of Kasperi Kapanen’s goals from his first year in Pittsburgh and you’ll spot a trend, though you may need slow motion.
Eight of his 11 regular season goals were scored off the rush, a few on opportunistic breakaways when the winger blew by helplessly flat-footed defensemen.
We should definitely not diminish the value of his quick strikes in transition, which were reminiscent of Phil Kessel. Those can suddenly turn a game — or, in the case of his booming one-timer down in D.C. on Feb. 23, immediately end one.
But as we saw when he scored just once in six games against the New York Islanders, that style might not necessarily translate to buttoned-up playoff games.
Can Kapanen contribute in other ways during his second season here? Rounding out the rest of his game would help the Penguins survive the early-season absences of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin and go deeper in the postseason.
Kapanen, who turned 25 in July, boasts an intriguing skill set.
He is perhaps the Penguins’ fastest player. He has good size at 6-foot-1 and 194 pounds. Some nights he flashed feistiness or a formidable shot.
Others he left you wanting more, whether it was finishing checks on the forecheck or creating offense below the dots.
Last season, he scored one goal off a teammate’s forecheck, another when the Malkin line had a spectacular minutelong possession against the New York Rangers and one more on a power-play tap-in.
The rest were off the rush.
Offense aside, there are other areas where he can make strides. As noted, he could potentially wreak havoc as a forechecker if he sets his mind to it.
Defensively, there is much room for improvement.
And even though the Penguins had the league’s 27th-best power play in 2021, they almost never turned to him in that phase.
And yet he still piled up 30 points in 40 games and a career-high plus-15 rating.
So there is a higher ceiling for Kapanen to hit — a top-line level of play he was unable to reach in parts of five years in Toronto and his first season in Pittsburgh.
Kapanen is expected to skate on the second line at the beginning of training camp.
Teddy Blueger could be his center. Or Jeff Carter. Or maybe Evan Rodrigues.
Regardless, it will be interesting to see if Kapanen has found another gear.
Opportunity
knocks for Rust
Penguins fans know how good Bryan Rust is. And many NHL analysts and diehard fans beyond Pittsburgh recognize it, too. But this season, Rust will get a chance to show casual observers that he is much more than Crosby’s sidekick.
Rust has a team-high 49 goals in the last two seasons and 98 points in his last 111 regular season games. If he maintains that pace, he’ll make a case to represent Team USA at the Olympics, not that he needs to convince Mike Sullivan.
Sullivan knows he would be a fine addition to that roster with his speed, responsible defensive play, penalty-killing, and ability to move up and down the lineup.
And even if Rust is not selected to go to Beijing, he could still skate into the All-Star spotlight. Crosby and Malkin may both miss a chunk of the season. If he can still produce in their absence, he could get invited to his first All-Star Game.
Either honor would certainly increase the pending free agent’s future value.
What about the other lines?
Rust and Kapanen are locked into the top two spots in the lineup. Behind them on the depth chart, there is uncertainty after Brandon Tanev and Freddy Gaudreau, the Penguins’ bottom-six right wingers in the playoffs, moved on this summer.
One of Brock McGinn or Zach Aston-Reese, who are listed as left wingers, will likely skate on their off wing. But there will be at least one spot up for grabs.
Rodrigues is one option, though he will probably be needed at center while Crosby and Malkin are sidelined. Sam Lafferty should get another chance to establish himself as a Penguins regular after failing to do so in his first two seasons. Dominik Simon, who can skate on either wing, is back in Pittsburgh, too.
And could circumstances create a real opportunity for a prospect such as Nathan Legare or Kasper Bjorkqvist to seize a spot with a strong training camp and preseason? Legare, a 20-year-old with a lethal shot, will be one to watch closely.