In the police logs published in the March 11 edition of The Progress, there was an error in a police report regarding a crash that occurred on March 7 at 12:07 p.m. on SR 153/Crooked Sewer Road at Old Erie Pike. The correct information states that a 1996 Honda Civic driven by Alexis M. Wenner, 24, of Ramey pulled out from a stop sign on Old Erie Pike in front of a 2011 Peterbilt triaxle driven by Dennis A. Hackett, 51, of Curwensville. Wenner was cited for the crash.

