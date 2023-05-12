In Friday’s story about the candidates for county row offices in next week’s primary election, Graham Henry Guthrie is running unopposed as the Democratic candidate for the county Recorder of Deeds, Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans Court post, not as a Republican as reported. Guthrie and GOP candidate Heather Olsen-Desmett will likely face off in the November election, as each are unopposed in the primary.

