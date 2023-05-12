In Friday’s story about the candidates for county row offices in next week’s primary election, Graham Henry Guthrie is running unopposed as the Democratic candidate for the county Recorder of Deeds, Register of Wills and Clerk of the Orphans Court post, not as a Republican as reported. Guthrie and GOP candidate Heather Olsen-Desmett will likely face off in the November election, as each are unopposed in the primary.
CORRECTION
- Julie Noal
-
- Updated
Julie Noal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Four Progressland legends inducted into National Wrestling Hall
-
Contractor accused of underpaying employees drops appeals, goes to jail
-
Clearfield teen becomes published author
-
ACT announces 2023 Isaacs Awards nominations
-
PSP seeks leads about Blair County man who stole car with filched check
-
Police 5/9
-
Glendale's music department recognized with NAMM award
-
West Branch's Brody Rothrock walks it off against Bellwood-Antis
-
Residents who violate grass cutting rules will be reprimanded
-
Felony assault charges refiled against Dodson