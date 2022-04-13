It was incorrectly reported in Tuesday’s edition of The Progress that the Clearfield girls track team lost to Penns Valley in Monday’s tri-meet. The Lady Bison defeated the Lady Rams by a score of 86-62 to improve to 4-2 on the season.
rmurawski
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Tempers flare as resident's requests for building permits are denied
-
Comcast signs agreement for purchase of solar electricity in Mid-Atlantic region
-
Clearfield Jr./Sr. HS announces third quarter honor rolls
-
Bigler Twp. Regional Police 4th anniversary coincides with drug bust
-
Former Philipsburg Hospital site sold to Graystone developer
-
Lady Tide roll over Brockway 12-2
-
Rockton man to show off 1955 guitar in episode of Antiques Roadshow
-
Philipsburg Heritage Days entertainment schedule announced
-
West Branch H.S. announces honor roll listing
-
CNB Bank finalizes plans to complete expansion in Clearfield
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.