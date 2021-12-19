Clearfield wrestler Ty Aveni was misidentified in the Dec. 18 edition of The Progress. Aveni defeated DuBois’ Davey Aughenbaugh 3-2 in the Ultimate Tiebreaker in their 138-pound bout to earn his first varsity victory in the Bison win.
