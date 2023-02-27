In Friday’s edition of The Progress, the weight of the largest female coyote at the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association annual coyote hunt was incorrect. The largest female coyote weighed in at 47.9 pounds.
CORRECTION
- Julie Noal
-
-
Julie Noal
