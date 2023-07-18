In Monday’s police logs, the drivers in a two-vehicle crash were erroneously misidentified. On July 8 at 8 p.m. on state Route 53/Morrisdale Allport Highway near Oak Grove Road, a GMC Terrain driven by Gary P. Sabol, 66, of Morrisdale was traveling north when a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Roy C. Ibberson Jr., 26, of Morrisdale came up behind the GMC and rear-ended it. Ibberson then fled the scene in the Chevrolet, headed north. There were no injuries.
CORRECTION
- Julie Noal
-
- Updated
Julie Noal
