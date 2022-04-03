In a recent photo of winners of the Clearfield Rotary Club’s Four Way Speech contest, some information was incorrect. Winners were, Beth Struble, 3rd place; Peyton Reese; Sage Hoppe, 3rd place; Willow Green, 2nd place; Alaina Fedder, and Prudence Corrigan, 1st place.
CORRECTION
- Julie Noal
-
- Updated
Julie Noal
