The Car Cruz-in that is part of the Glen Richey Summer Festival at Glen Richey Firehall will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. The times for the event published in Friday’s edition were incorrectly reported to The Progress.
CORRECTION
- Dianne Byers
Dianne Byers
