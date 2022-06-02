The Car Cruzin at Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. in Glen Richey on Saturday, June 4, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with registration beginning at 10 a.m. The information provided to The Progress was incorrect.
