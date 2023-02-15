Hoodie Hoo Day will be celebrated Friday, Feb. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Express Cafe & Convenience, 308 E. Market St., Clearfield. The date was incorrect in the story published in Wednesday’s edition.
Dianne Byers
Dianne Byers
