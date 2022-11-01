Bingo will not be held Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield. Information was incorrectly provided to The Progress.
CORRECTION
- Dianne Byers
-
- Updated
Dianne Byers
