A story published on April 5 about Cooper Township’s Community Cleanup event was incorrect. Electronics and tires will not be accepted on White Goods Day, only metal items. Also, Supervisor Wayne Josephson was incorrectly identified as Randy Williams.
CORRECTION
Jacob Michael
-
- Updated
Jacob Michael
