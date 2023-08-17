In Thursday’s story on the recent Lawrence Township Supervisors meeting, Bill Ogden was escorted from the meeting. The wrong name was published in error.
CORRECTION
- Jeff Corcino
-
- Updated
Tags
Jeff Corcino
