Youth Mentoring is based out of Children’s Aid Society. Information was incorrect in a story about the Clearfield County Commissioners published in Wednesday’s edition. For additional details about the program contact youth mentoring Caseworker Mary Beth Geppert at marybethg@childaid.org.
CORRECTION
- Dianne Byers
-
- Updated
Tags
Dianne Byers
