Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.