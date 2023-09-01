In Friday’s story about Frailey’s Greenhouse and Garden Center hosting its 8th Fall Festival, the day was correct but the date was incorrect. The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, not the 8th as published.
CORRECTION
- Julie Noal
-
- Updated
Tags
Julie Noal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
What's Trending
-
Clearfield woman turns love of flowers into blossoming business
-
Philipsburg to host Hippie Dayze festival
-
Philipsburg-Osceola runs over Huntingdon 35-7
-
Crompton family bringing a variety of local favorites to new store in Hawk Run
-
Bison start Caragein era with thriller over Tyrone 29-21
-
Glendale instructor defends senior book selections
-
West Branch falls in the battle of Warriors
-
Kurtz take over Curwensville girls soccer program
-
Clearfield man jailed after river chase
-
Clearfield H.S. Marching Band begins new era with new director