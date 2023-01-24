Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Periods of snow this morning will transition to a wintry mix for the afternoon. High 36F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Light rain early...with snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.