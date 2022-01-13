DuBOIS — A Penn Highlands Healthcare official provided a COVID-19 update during a press teleconference Wednesday.
“As you are well aware, the COVID-19 numbers continue to climb throughout Pennsylvania,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Russell Cameron. “In fact, the holiday surge started earlier than we expected. That is largely due to the omicron variant.”
According to the latest statistics, Cameron said there are a total of 92 inpatients with COVID across the entire seven-hospital system. In the past week, PHH has had 17 COVID-related deaths systemwide.
As of Wednesday, PH DuBois has 21 inpatients being treated for COVID; PH Brookville, two; PH Clearfield, nine; PH Elk, six; PH Huntingdon, 15; PH Tyrone, one; and PH Mon Valley, 38.
“This past month, we had approximately the same number of inpatients systemwide during our peak in December of 2020,” said Cameron. “This year, we are seeing more patients in the physician offices and in the clinics, but a number of hospital admissions is similar to this time last year. The overwhelming majority of patients who are doing poorly are in the ICU, (who) are on ventilators and are dying, are not vaccinated.”
Of the 6,100 employees systemwide, PHH currently has 199 employees who have either tested positive or are awaiting results.
One of the questions presented by the media, in advance of the teleconference, asked Cameron to explain the difference between the omicron and delta variants.
“Both the omicron and delta variants cause fatigue, but that’s where the similarities end,” said Cameron. “Omicron is more transmissible than the delta variant and is less likely to result in hospitalization. Omicron has a shorter incubation period than the other variants. It can spread rapidly with people developing symptoms in as little as three days. Those people can be contagious.”
Cameron also said that omicron may cause moderate cases in vaccinated people and more severe illness in unvaccinated people, similar to the other variants.
“Studies are finding that omicron does less damage to the lungs because the virus cannot attach to the proteins in the lungs,” said Cameron. “Some people who are sick due to the omicron variants may be less likely to lose their sense of taste and smell.”
If a person is admitted to the hospital specifically for COVID-19 symptoms, the treatment plan varies based on the severity of their symptoms, the presence of any other underlying medical conditions, he said.
One question from the media asked if the vaccine makes a difference since even vaccinated people are getting breakthrough cases.
“Absolutely,” said Cameron. “People who have both doses of the vaccine and the booster who do contract the virus are experiencing milder symptoms, less severe outcomes, less chance of the need to be admitted to the hospital, and less risk of mortality.”
PHH will continue to add vaccine clinics to their schedule in the communities they serve, said Cameron.
Cameron also said, “Many of us will likely be exposed to the virus, but whether or not a person becomes infected depends on individual behaviors. Being exposed doesn’t mean you will get infected. It depends also on individual behaviors such as masking and social distancing. Getting fully vaccinated and boosted will make a difference as to whether a person gets sick, as well as the difference in the severity of the case.”
In late December, Cameron said the FDA approved emergency use of Pfizer’s and Merck’s antiviral pills.
“These drugs are oral, antiviral pills that can be taken at home after a person experiences COVID-19 symptoms, and they help keep high risk patients from being hospitalized,” he said. “They’re both taken twice a day for five days. They’re taken within three days of the first symptoms of the illness. In studies, both medications have shown to decrease the need for hospitalization and the chance of death. Currently, there is a limited supply of the medication and they’re being sent to retail pharmacies in limited numbers. We’re in the process of trying to get doses for our retail pharmacies.”
Cameron noted that the vaccine is administered to the general population ages 5 and over and is a preventative measure before a patient is exposed to the COVID-19 virus. The pill is a treatment and to be taken by high-risk individuals three to five days after exposure has already occurred.
Cameron was asked if PHH is seeing more COVID cases in children.
Nationally, pediatric COVID-19 cases are more than 20 percent of all COVID-19 cases, he said.
“We are seeing more younger children with the virus. And unlike adults and older children, those under age 5 are the largest group that are not vaccinated. Pennsylvania is among the nine states with record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations,” said Cameron.