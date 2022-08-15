If you are looking for a salad that is hearty enough to serve as a main dish or a different kind of side for an upcoming Labor Day picnic, look no further than BLT Pasta Salad.
I made this for dinner on one of those steamy, sweltering days a couple weeks ago and it was a big hit. My husband is a big bacon fan.
Although the crisp bacon in the leftover salad softened slightly in the refrigerator, it still tasted delicious the next day.
This recipe calls for a pound of bacon, cooked and cut into bite-sized pieces. While I know bacon is costly, the meat is stretched to feed six to eight people with the addition of pasta and vegetables, even more if you are serving this as a side salad. You could even substitute a turkey bacon or a low-sodium variety here.
If bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwiches are popular at your house, you will enjoy this salad. I made mine with romaine lettuce and tomatoes from the farmer’s market, but it can be prepared with any type of lettuce and tomatoes your family likes, which makes it a perfect choice to use up garden-fresh produce that seems to come on all at once. Even cherry tomatoes and garden leaf lettuce would work well here.
The bacon and vegetables are stretched with a pound of pasta. Those ingredients are all brought together with a creamy-ranch based dressing.
BLT PASTA SALAD
Salad
- 1 pound of short shape pasta such as macaroni, shells or rotini
- 5 cups shredded lettuce
- 2 1/2 cups chopped tomatoes or cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 pound of bacon, cooked and cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1/2 cup red onion, peeled and diced.
Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain the pasta and rinse with cold water. Set it aside to cool while you make the dressing.
Dressing
- 1/2 cup of a favorite prepared ranch dressing (Author’s note — I make mine using a packet of ranch dressing seasoning mixed with a cup of buttermilk, 1/2 cup mayonnaise and 1/2 cup plain yogurt.)
- 1/2 cup sour cream or plain yogurt
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
In a mixing bowl, whisk together all the dressing ingredients until blended and creamy.
In a large salad bowl, toss the pasta, lettuce, tomatoes, cooked bacon and red onion. Toss together. Just before serving, add the dressing and toss again until everything is well coated. Serve on lettuce leaves, if desired.