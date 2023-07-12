It’s easy to say Roansy Contreras and Luis Ortiz are the two biggest disappointments of the Pirates’ season. Contreras opened the season in the rotation, failed, was moved to the bullpen, failed again and was sent back to the minors on Thursday. Ortiz was called up to join the rotation on May 9 with expectations he would exceed his impressive big-league debut from last September. He failed and was sent back down a week ago.
Contreras and Ortiz are two major reasons the Pirates are a below-mediocre 41-49 at the All-Star break.
But they are not alone.
I would include the Pirates’ two highest-paid players on the list of disappointments.
Bryan Reynolds and Ke’Bryan Hayes.
Reynolds hasn’t been awful. He just hasn’t lived up to the eight-year, $106.75 million contract — richest in franchise history — he signed early in the season.
Hayes has had a significant injury for the third season in a row. He hasn’t lived up to the eight-year, $70 million contract he signed early in the 2022 season.
The Pirates need more from Reynolds and Hayes.
It appeared Reynolds was going to have a monster season. He hit safely in his first nine games with a .405 average and 1.334 OPS with five home runs and 14 RBIs. He cooled a bit but still finished April with a .320 average, .926 OPS and 23 RBIs.
But since then?
Not much.
Not nearly enough.
Reynolds went from April 8 until May 19 without hitting a home run. He has had just four home runs since hitting five in his first seven games. He also had only 19 RBIs in May, June and July.
Only Reynolds knows how healthy he has been. He went on the injured list with back tightness on June 22 and missed 11 games. He has not done much in eight games since returning to the lineup on July 2: 5 for 33 (.152), one home run, two RBIs.
“The thing right now is he’s just a little bit in-between,” Derek Shelton said. “We’re not seeing the ability to get the barrel out there on a consistent basis. Once he gets locked in, as we saw, he can really take off. It’s just a little bit of a timing issue. He’s going to be fine.”
Hayes is a much bigger worry because of reoccurring back problems.
He excited everybody when he joined the Pirates in September 2020 and batted .376 with a 1.124 OPS in 24 games with five home runs and 11 RBIs. He started the 2021 season by hitting a home run in the first game in Chicago but then hurt his left wrist on a swing in the second game. He was out for two months before finishing with six home runs, 38 RBIs and a .689 OPS in 96 games.
Hayes played in 136 games last season but said he was bothered by back soreness most of the season. Those issues returned this season when he went on the injured list in late June. He returned to the lineup for a game in Los Angeles on Thursday but went back on the injured list the next day.
Ben Cherington said Sunday on his 93.7 The Fan radio show that Hayes’ back “grabbed” on him and that Hayes is frustrated. But he and Shelton said they don’t believe Hayes’ injury is chronic or that it will require surgery. Shelton did acknowledge the team’s doctors still are looking for answers.
“We just have to figure out what is going to help him stay on the field more consistently,” Shelton said. “The one thing we know about backs is they can be lingering and challenging.
“I know Key is not going to use that [as an excuse], but when you’re trying to rotate and torque, it’s very challenging when you’re not feeling the way you want to feel. We saw him feeling good for a bit and starting to swing the bat really well and then the back issue came up again.”
Hayes did have a strong 10-day stretch from May 31-June 9. He had an eight-game hitting streak, batting .559 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 11 RBIs. He went 5 for 5 with four RBIs against the New York Mets on June 9.
But since then?
Not much.
Not nearly enough.
Hayes went 11 for 57 (.193) with one double, one home run and four RBIs in his past 15 games.
Hayes is something of a confusing player. His defense at third base is terrific. “The best defender on the planet,” Shelton has called him. But Hayes’ hitting is much harder to figure out. He’s never been much of a power guy, never hitting more than 10 home runs in the minor leagues. The hope has been that he would grow into his body in the big leagues, but that hasn’t happened. He had just seven home runs in 505 at-bats last season and has only five in 290 at-bats this season.
Shelton promised there is more production to come from Hayes.
“We’ve just got to get the back issue knocked out,” he said.
Sooner rather than later.
For Hayes’ sake.
For the Pirates’ sake.