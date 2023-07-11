Do the Pirates have the right Cruz?
Let me rephrase that question for the sake of clarity because we’re talking about two players with slightly different last names:
Can the Pirates’ Oneil Cruz be as good as the Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz?
The answer will go a long way toward determining the better team in the National League Central for the next 5-10 years.
We think Cruz has a chance to be great here. The Pirates promoted him to the big leagues for good in June last season. He responded with a single, double, two runs scored and four RBIs in his first game and had RBIs in his first four games. He finished the season with 17 home runs and 54 RBIs in 87 games despite striking out 126 times with just 28 walks.
But it is more than just a bat with Cruz, 24. He is regarded as something of a freak because he can play solid shortstop despite being 6-foot-7. He has an unbelievable arm, as good as any in baseball. He also can run as well as any player.
That’s why no one blinked when Cruz went public in the spring with his goals for this season:
“I’m looking for 30-30 or 40-40 this year,” Cruz said.
So what if only four players in baseball history — Jose Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez and Alfonso Soriano — have hit 40 home runs and stole 40 bases in the same season?
I repeat, no one blinked.
But Cruz’s best plans were shattered at home plate along with his left fibula in an awkward collision with Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala in a game April 9 at PNC Park. The docs say surgery corrected the injury and that Cruz will be as good as new when he rejoins the team, presumably in mid-August.
We’ll see.
We’ll also see if Cruz will be as good as De La Cruz.
Where do I start with that guy, who, almost unbelievably, is just 21, is another freakish shortstop at 6-foot-5 and was promoted to the big-league club on June 6?
How about with this observation from Reds future Hall of Famer Joey Votto?
“This is extreme, but has there been a better switch-hitting, speed-power guy? The only comp I can think of is Mickey Mantle. A young Mickey Mantle.”
Ridiculous, I thought.
Then I saw highlights of a few De La Cruz games.
I saw him hit for the cycle against the Atlanta Braves on June 23 in just his 15th big-league game. The Reds won their 12th consecutive game that night.
I saw him hit a 455-foot home run Wednesday night after Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez asked the umpires to check his bat because of what he believed was an illegal knob.
I saw him steal second base, third base and home in the seventh inning Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers. No Reds player had done that in the same inning since 1919.
“It’s so much fun to watch, so much fun to be a part of,” Reds manager David Bell said after De La Cruz’s three steals. “That speed is obvious, just elite speed like maybe we’ve never seen.”
De La Cruz is hitting .325 with four home runs, 18 RBIs, a .887 OPS and 16 stolen bases. He is the first player in baseball history to put up at least 40 hits with at least 15 steals in his first 30 games.
The Reds were 27-33 when they called up De La Cruz. They have gone 23-8 since and are in first place in the Central, one game ahead of the Brewers and 8.5 ahead of the fourth-place Pirates. The Reds and Brewers play three games this weekend in Cincinnati.
The Pirates played the Reds at the right time earlier this season — before De La Cruz’s call-up. They went 5-2 against the Reds with a four-game weekend sweep at PNC Park April 20-23.
The teams will play six more games, including three in Pittsburgh Aug. 11-13.
Here’s hoping Cruz is ready to go.
How can you not be looking forward to a Cruz vs. De La Cruz matchup?