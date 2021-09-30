I’ve had a fairly consistent start to the 2021 football season with three 7-3 weeks to go with one 8-2 result.
Consistent sure, but I am usually flirting with a near-80 percent correct rate, so I’m not exactly thrilled that I’m hovering at just a little over 70.
Hey, at least I got Pitt right last week for a change...
On to the picks:
Clearfield at Philipsburg-Osceola: The Bison are rolling and the defense has only given up three TDs all season to opposing offenses.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 41, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 7
Curwensville at Bellwood-Antis: The Golden Tide struggled last week with a Northern Bedford team that got shut out by Bellwood.
THE PICK: BELLWOOD 35, CURWENSVILLE 7
Glendale at Tussey Mountain: The Titans are having a tough year as they’re off to just a 1-3 start. Glendale is looking to get back in the win column after a tough outing last week against Bellwood.
THE PICK: GLENDALE 27, TUSSEY MOUNTAIN 22
Mount Union at Moshannon Valley: The Trojans haven’t played the last two weeks due to COVID protocols, while the Knights have won two of their last three. Mount Union has won the last three meetings in the series.
THE PICK: MOUNT UNION 28, MO VALLEY 14
Southern Huntingdon at West Branch: The Warriors did not play last week, getting a forfeit over Mount Union, and still have a bad taste in their mouths after committing six turnovers two weeks ago against Mo Valley. They’ll try to right the ship against a Southern team that has won six straight games in the series.
THE PICK: SOUTHERN 32, WEST BRANCH 20
No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia: The Razorbacks are the darlings of the college football world this season as they’re off to a 4-0 start after taking down highly ranked Texas A & M last week. But Georgia and its defense on the road is another animal.
THE PICK: GEORGIA 27, ARKANSAS 17
No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame: Neither team has really looked all that impressive yet this season, but the Irish did seem to look the part of a title contender for at least a half of last week’s beatdown of Wisconsin. I’m not sure the Bearcats have what it takes to win at South Bend.
THE PICK: NOTRE DAME 27, CINCINNATI 26
No. 12 Mississippi at No. 1 Alabama: Can Lane Kiffin beat his former boss in Tuscaloosa? Nah...
THE PICK: ALABAMA 48, OLE MISS 31
No. 21 Baylor at No. 19 Oklahoma State: Baylor back in the Top 25? It’s been a while. And I don’t think the Bears will stay all that long.
THE PICK: OKLAHOMA STATE 30, BAYLOR 23
Indiana at No. 4 Penn State: The Nittany Lions better find a running game if they want to be successful in the Big 10. That said, Indiana is kind of a dumpster fire right now and Penn State will be looking for payback after last season’s controversial loss. Oh, and it’s a night game in Happy Valley.
THE PICK: PENN STATE 34, INDIANA 20
Last week: 7-3, 70%
Season: 29-11, 72.5%