One way or another, at some point or another, the Steelers knew they were going to use a draft pick on Connor Heyward, an undersized tight end and the younger brother of their All-Pro defensive end and team captain.
There is not a lot of demand for 5-foot-11, 230-pound tight ends in the NFL, which is why the Steelers were able to get him in the sixth round. But it just might be that Heyward could end up as one of the best bargains of their draft class.
One of the discoveries unearthed at training camp is Heyward can do more than just add to the lineage of brother acts with the Steelers. He can be a spread-em-out, H-back, flex tight end-type player who specializes in catches over the middle.
“He catches everything that comes at him,” quarterback Mason Rudolph said.
The irony of Rudolph’s assessment is maybe the most athletic play Heyward made at Saint Vincent College involved a catch he didn’t make — a deep pass over the middle in which he elevated to make the catch and displayed the body control to break up what could have been an interception. At the end of the play, even coach Mike Tomlin yelled across the field, “Nice rep, 83.”
“He’s a great dude,” Rudolph said. “He asks a lot of questions. He’s good at those choice routes up the middle. I like where he’s at and the direction he’s headed. He’s got a lot of ability.”
Kenny Pickett has enough confidence in him that he used a timeout to ask the coaches to move Heyward to a different position on the two-point conversion play against the Seattle Seahawks. The switch worked because Heyward caught the two-point conversion just over the goal line in front of two defenders.
“I was at a different position, and he was like, ‘I want you at the Y,’ and I was like, ‘That’s not up to me. Go tell ‘Fredo,’ “ Heyward said, referring to tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts. “He told coach Roberts, and he was cool with it. He was like, ‘All right, do it.’ We made it work. Kenny’s word had some trust behind it, and hopefully, we continue to back that up.”
Heyward is not getting any special treatment from the Steelers, certainly not from big brother, who is leaving him alone to find his own way.
“I treat him like a regular teammate,” Cam Heyward said. “I don’t try to act like I can do too much. I had to do the same thing. I try to prepare him, but he’s got to deal with it himself. I just try to be there for him.”
It looks like he will have plenty of time to do that.
Seizing the schedule
The Steelers are going to play a preseason game in hot, steamy, sauna-like Jacksonville in a stadium that has a swimming pool for the fans in the upper deck. Why would they want to do that in the middle of August?
Well, they didn’t have a choice.
Same reason the Seattle Seahawks had to fly 2,125 miles for a preseason game in Acrisure Stadium — and why they had to turn around and play a second preseason game five days later on Thursday night.
Used to be teams could schedule their own preseason games, giving them the option of arranging games against teams more logistically convenient, such as Philadelphia, Detroit and Buffalo. Or, in the case of the Steelers’ long-standing home-and-home series with the Carolina Panthers, because the owners were longtime friends.
Even after that, teams could schedule two of their own preseason games and the league would schedule the other two.
Not this year.
This is the second year the NFL will play only three preseason games to accommodate a 17-game regular season schedule, so the league has taken control of scheduling all preseason games. It has created some logistical situations and travel schedules some teams would prefer to avoid before the season.
For example, in addition to the Seahawks’ issues, the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams have to travel to Cincinnati for their final preseason game; the Denver Broncos have to go to Buffalo; and the Baltimore Ravens have to travel to Arizona.
In some instances, the league did try to maintain some natural matchups, such as having the Miami Dolphins play in Tampa, the Rams and Chargers playing in the stadium they share and the Ravens hosting the Washington Commanders.
It has not been determined if the league will continue to schedule all preseason games going forward. But it’s a good bet the Seahawks, Steelers and other teams would prefer to have more say about whom and where they play.