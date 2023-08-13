Mother Nature had the upper hand at Hidden Valley Speedway Saturday, forcing track management to reschedule the Karen Condon Memorial and Mountain Top Challenge to this coming Saturday, August 19.
The entire program has been rescheduled.The program includes the Mountain Top Challenge, featuring the Small Block Modifieds against the Mighty E-Mods.
The challenge is the actual Karen Condon Memorial, however the entire night is dedicated to her.
Condon passed away very unexpectedly in 2021.
She was employed at the speedway at the time of her death.
She was a diehard fan who traveled to races throughout Central Pennsylvania with her children.
Condon knew and loved many of the drivers personally and she is missed by all.
The action packed night will include Semi Lates, the Littles Drive In Four Cylinders and the Pure Stocks, which will be going for $500 to win in a special.
The Mason Dixon 270 Micros and the All Star Legend Car Seriesis also on tap, and it’s fan appreciation night.
Racing will get underway at 7 p.m.
Watch the HVS Facebook and the website (www.hiddenvalleyspeedway.net) for more details.
Coming up on August 25 and 26 will be the Rumble In the Valley for the Vintage Car Series, along with a complete regular show as well as the 270 and 600 micros.