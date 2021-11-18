With Clearfield and Glendale both falling in their playoff games last week, Progressland has no high school teams left playing.
So I’ll concentrate on the interesting NCAA games for the rest of the regular season and perhaps pick some Bowl games as well.
Quite a few challenging games this week, so here’s hoping for some luck.
On to the picks:
Rutgers at Penn State: This is the last home game for many Nittany Lion seniors and I’m sure they want to go out with a win. But Rutgers is trying to get bowl eligible and it has given a couple top Big 10 teams a tussle this season.
THE PICK: PENN STATE 30, RUTGERS 17
No. 10 Wake Forest at Clemson: The Tigers offense has not been very good this year, but has perked up in the last few games. The defense is very good, and remember this team only lost to Georgia 10-3, albeit many weeks ago. Wake scores in bunches, but also gives up a lot of points.
THE PICK: CLEMSON 35, WAKE FOREST 34
No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State: A big game in the Big 10 and nationally, someone is going to pretty much fall out of the playoff race with a loss. After what the Buckeyes did to Purdue last week, it’s hard to see them faltering against a Michigan State team that doesn’t play defense quite as well.
THE PICK: OHIO STATE 33, MICHIGAN STATE 24
No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama: The Razorbacks have put together a nice season but don’t have nearly as much to play for as the Tide, who have basically been in must-win mode since their loss to Texas A&M.
THE PICK: ALABAMA 38, ARKANSAS 21
UAB at No. 22 UTSA: The Roadrunners struggled with 1-win Southern Miss last week, perhaps a sign that the challenge of putting together an unbeaten season is getting to them. UAB is not a team to mess with, but has been a little inconsistent despite its 7-3 record. I want to call the upset here, but just can’t pull the trigger.
THE PICK: UTSA 27, UAB 24
Virginia at No. 18 Pitt: The Cavaliers held QB Brennen Armstrong out of last week’s loss to Notre Dame to make sure he is ready for the Panthers in a game with ACC title game implications. The fact that Armstrong didn’t play against the Irish makes me wonder just how injured he is and how he will hold up against a ferocious Pitt pass rush.
THE PICK: PITT 38, VIRGINIA 28
UCLA vs. USC: I always enjoy watching this rivalry game and it is one that can certainly go either way any time the teams play. USC has to win two of its final three games to get bowl eligible and it has BYU next week. This is another game that I want to go with the underdog, but can’t make myself do it.
THE PICK: UCLA 34, USC 31
No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah: In another game with enormous playoff implications, the Ducks have to face a tough team in a difficult environment to keep the national title hopes alive. They’ve already survived in the Horseshoe, but can they do it against a conference rival that is a 3-point favorite?
THE PICK: OREGON 27, UTAH 24
Last Week: 5-3, 62.5%
Season: 77-28, 73.3%