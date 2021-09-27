STATE COLLEGE — In order to offer the flu vaccine to as many patients as possible and in the safest manner possible, Mount Nittany Physician Group will host several drive-up and in-person flu clinics this fall. An appointment is needed.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best defense against getting the flu is to get a flu shot. This year, getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever to protect yourself and the people around you from the flu.
Flu vaccination prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor’s visits each year. Getting vaccinated can protect those around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, including babies and young children, the elderly, and people with certain chronic health conditions.
The CDC recommends everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine every year. You do not need to wait 14 days between a flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine.
For more information, answers to frequently asked questions, and instructions for scheduling an appointment, visit the Mount Nittany Health flu prevention webpage.