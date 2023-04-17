STATE COLLEGE – Mount Nittany Health recently announced that for the third year in a row the Mount Nittany Medical Center has been named one of the world’s best hospitals by Newsweek.
The world’s best hospitals list is compiled by Newsweek in partnership with global data research firm Statista Inc. This year the list ranked over 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries.
“We are honored to be recognized again as one of the world’s best hospitals,” said Kathleen Rhine, President and CEO, Mount Nittany Health. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Mount Nittany Health team, from frontline nurses and emergency department staff, to those working in sterile processing and environmental services – the whole team should be proud that their hard work and commitment make Mount Nittany Medical Center one of the world’s best!”
According to Newsweek, “The world’s best hospitals consistently attract the best people and provide the best outcomes for patients... of all the hospitals in the world, relatively few can do all those things year in and year out.”
In addition to being named a “World’s Best Hospital” by Newsweek in 2022 and 2021, and “Best Places for Maternity” in 2021, Mount Nittany Medical Center earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for quality care and patient safety and a 5-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Founded in 1902, the Mount Nittany Medical Center began as an eight-bed infirmary in Bellefonte. More than 120 years later, Mount Nittany Health has grown to serve more than 400,000 members of the community, and has more than 220 providers, 30 medical specialties, and 19 locations.
The world’s best hospitals list was calculated based on four data sources, including recommendations from medical experts (doctors, hospitals managers and healthcare professionals), results from patient surveys, medical key performance indicators on hospitals, and standardized, validated questionnaires completed by patients to measure their perception of their functional well-being and quality of life.