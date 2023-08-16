STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health is pleased to offer free skin cancer screenings at the Grange Fair. Physicians William Wagner, DO, and Karissa Thal, MD, from Mount Nittany Health’s Physician Group will be on site to provide screenings for fairgoers on Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“At Mount Nittany Health, our mission is ‘healthier people, stronger community,’ and that’s why we are pleased to offer this free service to the local community,” said Ashley Mekis, Manager, Cancer Services, Mount Nittany Health. “We wanted to make the process as easy as possible for fairgoers to get their screening while still enjoying all that the Grange Fair has to offer.”
During the screening, a physician will perform a visual inspection of your skin, including any moles, to identify any signs of skin cancer. The screenings, which are free and open to all fairgoers, will take approximately 20 minutes (5 min to register/sign release, 10 for the screening, 5 min to close out the appointment). Fairgoers can sign up at the table, which will be located behind the Sponsor of the Day tent, for a time slot or walk-in appointment if time is available.
As part of the screenings, the physicians will go over any next steps including scheduling follow-up appointments with your primary care provider or preferred dermatologist.
Skin cancer screenings are an important way to help identify cancers or areas of concern. According to the National Institute of Health’s National Cancer Institute, there are two main types of skin cancer: non-melanoma skin cancer (basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma) and melanoma.
It’s important to note that screenings can help detect skin cancer early, when the chance of a cure is higher. You do not have to have any symptoms to receive a screening.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reducing your exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays can help keep your skin healthy and lower your chances of getting skin cancer in the future. Using sun protection when spending time outdoors, like at the Grange Fair, is an important step to reducing your risk.