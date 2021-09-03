On Sept. 3, there were 16 COVID positive inpatients at Mount Nittany Medical Center, ranging in ages 31 to 91.
In August, the total COVID positive admissions was 69 with an average daily census of 14 patients. In July, there were 37 COVID positive admissions at the Medical Center with an average daily census of six.
“Since Aug. 22, our average daily census has increased to 19 COVID positive hospitalizations. Due to this increase, we have been taking additional steps in our pandemic response plan to adjust our operations to meet the needs of the community. These adjustments have impacted elective surgical care as well as restricting our visitation policy to no visitors,” said Dr. Tiffany Cabibbo, Chief Nursing Office and Executive Vice President, Patient Care Services, Mount Nittany Health.
Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people whose immune systems are moderately to severely compromised receive an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine after an initial two-dose series. Patients who meet the eligibility requirements and attest to the criteria may request an appointment for an additional third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at mountnittany.org/COVID.