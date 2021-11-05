STATE COLLEGE — On Friday, Mount Nittany Medical Center was caring for 32 COVID positive inpatients, ranging in age from 54 to 86.
The average daily census of COVID positive inpatients in October was 34, and the total number of cases for October was 135. This compares to an average of 11 patients per day in October of last year. In November, the average daily census is 34.
“The number of COVID cases and hospitalizations in the community continue to be a concern for us,” said Dr. Upendra Thaker, Chief Medical Officer, Mount Nittany Medical Center. “This not only puts a strain on healthcare workers at Mount Nittany Medical Center but can also impact other resources.”
As physicians, nurses and healthcare workers on the front lines who have been fighting the pandemic for more than a year and half now, Mount Nittany Health urges you to do everything you can to prevent and stop the spread of COVID-19. Please get vaccinated, social distance, avoid large gatherings, wear a mask and wash your hands frequently. You can visit its website to register for a vaccine, booster or additional dose. In addition, if you are experiencing any symptoms or believe you were exposed to someone who is COVID positive, then please isolate yourself from others and seek testing. Visit the patient information page to learn more.
Inpatients at Mount Nittany Medical Center (with the exception of patients who are COVID positive) may designate two individuals who are permitted to visit them throughout their stay. One visitor at a time will be permitted at a time during visiting hours, 2-6 p.m. daily. The full policy, including exceptions, can be found in the patient information page of its website.
On Nov. 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. Parents/guardians of patients of Mount Nittany Physician Group can schedule an appointment by calling 814-466-7921.
Mount Nittany Physician Group Pediatrics is only offering vaccine appointments to current patients. If you or your child are not a patient of Mount Nittany Physician Group, then you may schedule a vaccine appointment with Centre Volunteers in Medicine.