STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health will be offering in-office flu vaccine clinics at all of our primary care locations. Additionally, drive-thru clinics will be held at the Mount Nittany Health – Mifflin County Family Medicine and Mount Nittany Health –Blue Course Drive locations. The clinics help us vaccinate as many patients as possible in a safe and convenient manner. Appointments are necessary and can be made by calling your Mount Nittany Health Primary Care provider or 814.278.4600.
The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses. During a typical flu season, millions of people get sick, hundreds of thousands are hospitalized, and thousands die from flu-related causes.
“The flu vaccine is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your loved ones from the flu this fall,” said Christopher Hester, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Mount Nittany Health Physician Group. “The flu vaccine is generally encouraged for everyone 6 months or age and older. Please consult your healthcare provider if you have any specific questions regarding the flu vaccine.”
The CDC recommends getting a flu vaccine early in the fall, with September and October being generally good times. Ideally, everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October.
“It is also important to stay up to date with your COVID-19 booster doses,” said Hester.
Drive-thru flu vaccine clinics in the Progressland readership area:
- By appointment from 1 to 4 p.m. on. Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 13; ages 6 months and older
Flu clinic information is also available at mountnittany.org/flu.