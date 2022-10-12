HARRISBURG — The Department of Health is emphasizing the importance of continued breast and cervical cancer screenings. It is important for people who postponed screenings during COVID-19 to catch up now through an early detection program providing free services to those who qualify.
“Now is the time to make sure you are practicing self-care, and that includes getting your screenings done,” said Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson.
“I am so pleased that this year we were able to conduct nearly 1,600 more screenings than last year, and we’d like to increase that number as more people become aware that early detection saves lives.”
Breast cancer is the most frequent type of cancer in women in the state, and the second leading cause of cancer death in women, exceeded only by cancer of the lung and bronchus.
In Pennsylvania, Caucasian women are slightly more likely to develop breast cancer than African American women, but African American women are more likely to die of breast cancer.
Cervical cancer is not as common among women in Pennsylvania and has a lower survival rate. Black women are more likely to develop cervical cancer and die from cervical cancer than white women.
The United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends the following screening guidelines for breast cancer:
- women under the age of 40 should be screened if they have symptoms or are at high risk;
- women ages 40 to 49 should be screened every two years if the patient and the healthcare provider decide it is necessary; and
- women 50 and older should be screened every two years.