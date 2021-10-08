STATE COLLEGE — COVID positive hospitalizations are averaging 32 inpatients this week compared to an average of 35 the week before, according to Dr. Upendra Thaker, Chief Medical Officer at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
The average age of our COVID positive inpatients this month is age 57. The majority of our COVID positive admissions are unvaccinated patients.
Pandemic Response Plan in effect
MNMC is operating under its pandemic response plan to adjust services to care for COVID positive inpatients as well as those who need us for acute care.
These measures include:
- Daily decisions to cancel or reschedule elective surgeries and procedures that require an overnight stay. We understand that no surgery feels elective to a patient. This daily assessment and adjustment to our surgery schedule is based upon bed availability at the Medical Center, and is necessary at this time in order to continue providing safe, quality care to all of our patients who require an overnight stay.
- Restricting visitation.
As the COVID positive admissions increase, it will be necessary to take additional steps to adjust our services to meet the needs of our patients. Visit the MNMC website for the latest updates.
COVID-19 Vaccine, Pfizer Boosters, and FLU shots
To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine or Pfizer booster, register on the MNMC website. The next booster clinic is Oct. 13 by appointment only.
This year, MNMC is offering drive up Flu vaccine clinics, and clinics in primary care practices in Penns Valley, State College, Bellefonte and Philipsburg. For more information and to review our schedule, please go to mountnittany.org/FLU.
Protect yourself and others
Physicians, nurses and healthcare workers on the front lines have been fighting the pandemic for more than a year and half now.
“We strongly urge the community to please get vaccinated, social distance, avoid large gatherings, wear a mask, and wash your hands frequently,” Thaker said.
In addition, if you are experiencing any symptoms or have been exposed to someone who is COVID positive, then please isolate yourself from others and seek testing.