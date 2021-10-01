HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths since Thursday according to the state Department of Health.
Additionally, 42 new cases of COVID-19 in school-age children were reported in Clearfield County last week.
Blair County added 45 new cases of COVID-19, while Cambria County reported 60 new cases. Centre County reported 69 new cases, and Elk County added 35 new cases. Jefferson County added 33 new cases. None of these counties reported any additional deaths since Thursday.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas is listed below.
- Blair – 15,532 total cases and 356 deaths
- Cambria – 17,414 total cases and 468 deaths
- Centre – 19,389 total cases and 235 deaths
- Clearfield – 10,176 total cases and 178 deaths
- Elk – 3,639 total cases and 49 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,195 total cases and 106 deaths
The following case counts for school age children (5-18) were reported on Thursday, Sept. 30.
- Blair – 69 new cases and 311 total
- Cambria – 110 new cases and 476 total
- Centre – 78 new cases and 401 total
- Clearfield – 42 new cases and 236 total
- Elk – 25 new cases and 106 total
- Jefferson – 19 new cases and 128 total
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed on Friday there were 5,352 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,435,292.
There are 2,816 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 692 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17 stood at 8.9%.
There were 37 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,437 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
For the 2021-2022 school year, the Department of Health is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family, or the school setting.
The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is 9.9 times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Sept. 22 and Sept. 28, 2020, there were a total of 745 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 7,352 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.