Cen-Clear Clearfield receives trauma recertification

On March 29, the Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania and Community Care Behavioral Health Organization held a recognition ceremony in Clearfield to celebrate Cen-Clear Clearfield’s trauma re-certification.
This follows Cen-Clear’s participation in the North Central Trauma Informed Care Initiative and exemplary achievement in completing the program.
“It is so wonderful to see the commitment and passion that CenClear has in supporting trauma-informed care for the people they are serving,” said Lyndra Bills, M.D., the Senior Medical Director, CCBH. “Congratulations to their whole team for the success in being a Trauma Informed Care Center.”
The providers involved in the program work to achieve expertise in trauma informed care, which involves trauma-specific treatment for individuals. They also create a trauma informed care culture within their organization. Additionally, one of their other goals is to successfully promote safety for staff and individuals within the program.
For more information on BHARP or the North Central Trauma Informed Care Initiative, contact Brenda Fry at bfry@bharp.org.