Zurat named Clearfield BPW Woman of the Year

Kristen Zurat of Clearfield has been named “Woman of the Year” by Clearfield Business and Professional Women’s Organization.
Zurat’s Chemo Care Bag project was one of the many volunteer activities that earned her the honor of being chosen for the award that was given at a dinner on Thursday, May 19 at the Copper Cork Event Center. Zurat’s family, friends, club members and past women of the year attended.
Zurat was born and raised in Bradford, McKean County, and moved to Clearfield with her husband, Tom and son, Chad. She immersed herself in the Clearfield community beginning in active volunteerism with the Clearfield Soccer Association. She helped with fundraisers and was on the committee responsible for the acquisition and development of what is now known as the Clearfield Soccer Complex.
Her biggest achievement is the Chemo Care Bag project. Zurat lost both her parents to cancer. In 2015, she decided to utilize her business to create Chemo Care bags for cancer patients. That first year she created about 20 bags and filled them with snacks, water bottle, puzzle book, tissues, lip balm and even a warm fleece blanket.
That project has grown to 500 bags in 2019, and is now a 501c3 non profit organization with bags having been delivered all over the United States whether it be by personal delivery or U.S. mail.
Zurat’s speaker for the evening was her friend Lisa Conrad. Conrad spoke of all of Zurat’s volunteer activities and the things she does for the community. Conrad also told the story of a couple who had been friends with Zurat’s parents receiving a Chemo Care bag. They read the card in the bag and realized the bag was donated by their dear friends’ daughter.
Clearfield Business and Professional Women’s Club has been awarding the Woman of the Year award since 1944.